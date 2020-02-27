EFCC arrests blogger over fake publication on cell, detainees

Kindly Share This Story:

Davies Iheamnachor – Port Harcourt

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) has arrested a blogger identified as Dikeocha Chukwuebuka for misrepresenting the Commission’s cell in a publication.

The blogger had published a picture of a crowded open cell in his Twitter handle @TheRealDayne, claiming that the facility belonged to the Port Harcourt office of the EFCC.

The Zonal Head of the EFCC, Port Harcourt, Mr. Usman Imam, who paraded the Chukwuebuka on Thursday, said the suspect was picked up at about 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday in the premises of a new generation bank on Ada George Road, Port Harcourt.

He said the blogger’s arrest was a fulfillment of a vow he had made to track and apprehend the author of the malicious tweet.

Imam said the tweet was a “most embarrassing moment for the Commission because the report “represented the very opposite of what the EFCC stands for, as far as care of detainees is concerned.”

He said: “I want to assure the suspect and indeed the media, that the Commission would follow through this investigation and ensure that justice is served in accordance with the law.”

He warned social media influencers to be circumspect in using unverified information in order to save the society from the ordeal of fake news.

Vanguard

