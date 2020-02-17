EdoJobs, Africa Magic partner on new TV series

Kindly Share This Story:

…60% crew to be drawn from Edo

The Edo State Skills Development Agency (EdoJobs) and Africa Magic have entered into a partnership for the production of a new Television series that will draw talents from the state’s growing film industry.

Managing Director, EdoJobs, Mrs Ukinebo Dare, in a chat with journalists, said the partnership will birth a telenova series that will be produced by Africa Magic with 60 per cent of the crew sourced from Edo State.

According to her, “We are excited about the partnership with Africa Magic. On the new TV series, we will be working with the producers of Hotel Majestic and will tap from the talents of our youths for the new production.

“It follows from the Edo Creative Industry stakeholder session held last year, which has birthed this great entrant into Edo State. A lot more filmmakers are shooting in Edo state this year.”

She said audition for the series would hold from February 20th to 21th at the Edo Innovation Hub, ICE Road, Benin City.

She added that the initiative is part of the Edo Creative Hub offerings, which aims to groom and productively engage Edo youths for opportunities in Nigeria’s thriving film industry.

She noted, “We have sealed the partnership already and are excited that this idea has come to fruition. We have a lot more partnership in the film industry that we will be unveiling soon.

“We are confident that this partnership will yield even more opportunities for the talents to be discovered to go and do exploits on the national and global stages.”

