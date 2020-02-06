Edo receives reports of APC mobilisation committee

Kindly Share This Story:

The Edo government has received the report of the All Progressives Congress (APC) 41-man member Mobilisation Committee in the state with a promise to firmly expeditiously understudy it.

The Deputy Governor, Mr Philip Shaibu, who received the report on behalf of Gov. Godwin Obaseki, on Thursday in Benin commended the committee for a job well done.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo had in January set up a 41-man member mobilisation committee to increase the membership of the party ahead of the 2020 governorship election in the state

The committee was inaugurated to help mobilise the party’s members across the 18 local government council areas in the state ahead of the party’s gubernatorial election and to upturn the fortunes of the party in Edo.

“I thanked the mobilisation committee for a great job; I know that a lot of energy has gone into this report presented before this great meeting.

“Your duty is to woo new members into the party, who will be received genuinely into our great part.

“The party members in the state are more united than ever, and that the governor has given the party officials direction on how new members would be welcomed to the party.

“Obaseki is determined to moving the state forward. We want our party to be bigger. We have structures on how new members will be welcomed into the party,” he said.

Shaibu expressed the belief that the party in Edo would increase in numbers by the time it started receiving the new members into the party.

He, however, said that members would only be admitted into the party through the right process.

Shaibu said the party would always facilitate, encourage, provide adequate and appropriate enlightenment that would promote training and enforce discipline within the party.

He said this had become necessary so that the new members would derive the best benefits to equip themselves as responsible members of the party and responsible citizens for life.

The state Chairman of the party, Anselm Ojezua, earlier commended the committee members for a job well done and their dedication towards the development of the party.

Ojezua said the membership drive had become imperative because 2020 is a very key year for the party and there is need to increase the strength of the party’s membership as it would form the basis of winning the forthcoming elections.

The party chairman expressed his satisfaction towards members for working in line with the terms of reference to achieve the objectives for which the Committee was set up.

Ojezua, however, urged party members in the state to take Feb. 12 to fast and pray for the crisis rocking the party in the state.

