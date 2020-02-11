Edo govt welcomes reconstituted APC nat’l reconciliation c’ttee

Kindly Share This Story:

Expresses gratitude to President Buhari

Confident in Akande’s role as c’ttee chair

The Edo State Government has applauded the reconstitution of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Reconciliation Committee, expressing confidence that the committee will deliver on its mandate to restore peace and unity in the party.

In a statement, Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie Esq., said the state government is “grateful to President Muhammadu Buhari for putting together a committee of persons with proven integrity and the forthrightness needed to deliver on this very sensitive national assignment.”

He added: “With the person of the renowned statesman and leader of the APC, Chief Bisi Akande, heading this committee, and other very worthy leaders of our party as members, we have no doubt that justice will not only be done but seen to be done in the execution of the mandate of this committee.

“We hereby restate our full commitment to peace in the APC both in our state and across the country.

ALSO READ:

“Despite the many challenges, APC has remained strong in Edo State and in Nigeria, but we are certain that at the end of this exercise, the party will become even stronger and continue to lead our great country with its progressive ideals for many years to come.”

Earlier, the National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Mallam Issa-Onilu, said President Muhammadu Buhari and the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have reviewed the membership of the party’s National Reconciliation Committee.

The 12-member committee, according to him, has Chief Bisi Akande as Chairman and Sen. John Enoh as Secretary.

Other members of the committee include Governor of Niger State, Abubakar Sani Bello; Governor of Osun State, Adegboyega Oyetola; Senate Leader, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi; Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase; Sen. Umaru Tanko Al-Makura; Sen. Kashim Shettima; Minister of State for Environment, Sharon Ikeazor; Alh. Nasiru Aliko Koki; Sen. Khairat Gwadabe-Abdulrazak and Sen. Binta Garba.

“The Committee is empowered to address grievances of party members across the country and resolve existing conflicts, all with a view to fostering oneness, strengthen the party for better governance and ensure unity of purpose within the party,” he added.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: