Edo govt, IOM strengthen ties in fight against human trafficking

…build pineapple processing factory to support returnees

The Edo State Government and the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) have commenced deliberations to finetune strategies aimed at deepening efforts in the fight against illegal migration and human trafficking in the state.

The Edo State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Prof. Yinka Omorogbe, disclosed this to journalists in Benin City, when she received the IOM Chief of Mission, Mr. Frantz Celestin and his team, who were on a courtesy visit.

The commissioner reassured that the state government will not relent in the fight against human trafficking, illegal migration, and other vices in the state.

Omorogbe expressed appreciation to the IOM’s team for supporting the government in the fight against the menace, noting “The symbiotic relationship that has existed between the IOM and Edo State Government started from onset because their message resonates with our desire for our people; hence we have to key into it.”

The commissioner said the support by the European Union and IOM has assisted the state government in tackling human trafficking and illegal migration.

Omorogbe noted that the opening of the Pineapple Factory at Iguobazuwa in Ovia South West and Ehor in Uhunmwonde Local Government Areas is momentous and in line with the objectives of the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration.

Earlier, Celestin reaffirmed the commitment of the IOM to work with the Ministry of Justice and the Edo State Task Force Against Human Trafficking, noting, “We have an ongoing partnership. Our presence here is to reinforce and strengthen the relationship we have with the Ministry and Task Force.”

The IOM Chief of Mission (IOM) continued, “We always welcome partnership especially from a government entity that is credibly active.

“When you have such a partner, your work will be easy. We will do everything we can to support the efforts of the Edo State Government. There is quite a lot to do because about 42 percent of our returnees are from Edo State.”

He noted, “The essence of our visit is to ensure that we continue to move from strength to strength; to look at specific areas and also at the comparative areas of advantage so we can put programmes and initiatives together to better serve the people.”

Vanguard News

