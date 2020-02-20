Edo govt condemns cult-related killings, warns against exploiting youths

Kindly Share This Story:

The Edo State Government has condemned the spike in cult-related killings in the state, cautioning that government will not condone any act of violence or anyone who exploits delinquent youths to cause mayhem in the state.

In a statement, Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr Crusoe Osagie, said it has become expedient to sound a note of warning to anyone disrupting public peace and safety, noting that security agencies will spare no resources in bringing violators to book.

According to him, “We are working closely with the Police and other relevant security agencies in the state to arrest the rise in cult clashes. We assure that these clashes will be contained.”

He cautioned parents to keep a close eye on their children and monitor their whereabouts so they would not be used to do the bidding of desperate persons.

