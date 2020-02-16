Edo Election: Never again must we be divided, Obaseki to Edo People

Kindly Share This Story:

…Inaugurates Edo State Indigenes Association Executive in Abuja

By Henry Umoru

AHEAD of the 19th September, 2020 Edo State gubernatorial election, Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has stressed the need for unity and peace, asking the people of the state not to be divided again irrespective of political, religious or tribal differences

Speaking at the weekend while inaugurating the elected Executive members of the Association of Edo State Indigenes, Abuja, AESIA, Governor Obaseki said that all hands must be on deck in order to build the State, adding that with this, Edo State would serve as a shinning example to other States and Nigeria in general.

The Governor who told the New Executive and members of the Association to sustain the tempo, said that the Association would serve as a veritable vehicle where the state would pull man power resources and opinion from.

Association of Edo State Indigenes, Abuja, AESIA, is an umbrella body of over 117 affiliate Community associations in the Federal Capital Territory and its environs.

The election of the Executive was conducted with five delegates from each of the affiliate Community Associations.

Though it was earlier scheduled that there was going to be an election, but at the end of the day, there was consensus from the local governments in Edo State and the Senatorial Districts where at the end of the day, fourteen consensus candidates led by the President, Odiase Osagie were affirmed.

Governor Obaseki who was represented by the Director- General, Edo State Liaison Office, Festus Osaigbovo said,” there is a great hope for the Association, we can see the shape the Association has taken; my resolve is to see a great Association. It will be a formidable one to be reckoned with.

“The tempo must be sustained where the Edo State Government will seek your opinion and inputs in matters of governance. Never Again must we as Edo people be divided, politics, religion, tribe must not divide us.

” We must trace our history and where we came from, we must join hands together to build Edo State and Nigeria at large.

” Today, I want to present to you as a mind of what I call the matrix of unity, peace and progress. The matrix of Unity, Peace and progress is a social progression that runs instinctively in all human races, consciously or unconsciously. When we become conscious of this, it creates awareness that all humans are basically one.

” This is the simple relationship Matrix at work in our unconscious human relationships. We are in Abuja today from the same state; we have become not just one people, but brothers and Sisters. I really want us to work in Unity so as to achieve success even as we get closer to the election date. What will give fulfillment and satisfaction to us all would be to see this Association working for the good of us all resident in Abuja. All forms of sentiments and bias must be avoided.

“We have indeed received a considerable number of credentials as we specified, the three zones have well fielded candidates/ delegates for the various positions zoned. Though consensus candidature emerged from some zones with respect to some positions, we have some with dissenting opinions, which would invariably lead us to proceed for the conduct of voting for such positions. Only registered, recognised Sub- Associations would present their 5 delegates to vote for the various offices or positions.”

In his remarks after the inauguration, Chairman of AESIA, Odiase Osagie, who emphasised the need for peace, unity in Edo State, said that as Indigenes of the state, they must come together to correct those things that tend to divide the people of Edo.

The Chairman who lamented the spate of insecurity in Edo State and Nigeria in general with cases of Kidnapping, Armed Banditry, rape, among others, urged the people of Edo State not to lose their identities, just as he said that to move forward, they must let go some personal issues, adding that the Association will make all the affiliate associations very strong.

Present at the event were former Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Rowland Owie, former member, House of Representatives, Honourable Tuner Lakoju, just as Festus Osaigbovo was the returning officer for the election.

The Association has Board of Trustees drawn from the three Senatorial Districts of Edo State.

They are Chief Osazuwa Imasuen; Sir John Okenedo and Princess Victoria Adedikpe for Edo South; Dr. Benjamin Ahiante; Air Vice Marshal Greg Agboneni and Chief Betty Utakpo for Edo Central; Chief Patrick Aleghenu; Chief Samuel Idomeh and Hon. Tunde Lakoju for Edo North Senatorial District.

