Edo 2020: Security agencies express concern over spate of violence

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY — IN what looked like a case of abandonment, security agencies after a log silence yesterday, expressed concern over the security situation in Edo State, saying what started like political differences has degenerated to disruption of meetings and shockingly to the use of explosives on private residences and urged politicians to play by the rule of the game as the world watches the tate governorship election.

The security agencies made up of the police, Department of State Services, DSS, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, other sister security agencies and para-military groups stated this at a stakeholders meeting which also had politicians in attendance.

They expressed concern that the level of violence was capable of scaring away investors wishing to come to the state and that international organisations such as the African Union, European Union, the United States, Britain and others who are preparing to come and monitor the election were becoming apprehensive on the development in the state.

Declaring the stakeholders meeting open, state Commissioner of Police, Lawal Jimeta flanked by heads of security agenciees, including the Zonal Director of the DSS, advised politician to solve political problems politically so that the security agencies could invest their resources on security challenges facing the state.

He said, “A tumultuous situation will scare away development. We are concerned about certain developments that happened in the state. These include but not limited to thuggery, lawlessness and the recent development involving the use of explosives.

“The use of explosives is definitely a worrisome development not only in Edo State but all over the country. So, it is our responsibility as security operatives to ensure that these ugly situations are not repeated. We can only do so by meeting with the stakeholders, so that you can talk to your supporters that violence does not bring any development and does not guarantee political success. Violence can only bring destruction and hardship to the people. We want to say categorically that peace and security of this state will remain professionally in our hands. We will ensure that anybody that breaks the law is brought to book,” he said.

He said on their part , they would ensure that they are truthful and professional in whatever they do to ensure that there is peace and security in Edo State.

“We therefore, warn mischief and troublemakers to leave Edo state or to live peacefully in the state.”

On his part, the DSS Chief, Mohammed Wariri, said “From intelligence point of view, the indicators in the state are very frightening. As the CP said, it started like a child play with disruption of meetings and developed into mega disruptions and unfortunately, physical attacks on peoples’ residences with arms and IEDs.

“But worse still, we have intelligence of mobilisations from even neighbouring states of Kogi, Bayelsa, Delta of individuals who can come and cause mayhem within the state. We have information which is in the public domain, Edo is the next in line in the series of election in the country.

The entire world is watching. Edo is on the watch of the international community already, the EU, the AU, the Americans, the British are all coming around expressing their fears. Even foreign investors and local investors are expressing these fears.‘‘

