Edo 2020: How my house was bombed — Inegbeneki

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief Francis Inegbeneki whose house in Benin City, Edo State, was attacked with substance believed to be Improvised Explosive Devisem IED, in the early hours of Saturday, yesterday, gave insight into how his house was attacked while he was away preparing for a rally in his village in Opoji, Esan West Local Government Area of the state.

He said that the incident had been reported to the police, as Vanguard gathered investigation was already on-going.

Inegbeneki said he believed the attack was politically motivated because of the opposition of members of Edo Peoples Movement, EPM, a pressure group within the APC.

In a chat with Vanguard, he said his son and his pregnant were in the house when the incident happened.

READ ALSO:

He said: “I got the news of the attack at 3:30a.m., on February 1, 2020. I am still in shock, I am traumatised, my family members are traumatised because of the explosion. Whoever did this, I want to tell them that they have started a battle they cannot finish.

“My son was at home with his pregnant wife, they called that there was an explosion in the house. The security man told me that he saw a white hilux truck. When he heard the sound of the vehicle, he opened his window and saw the white hilux truck in front of the next compound and immediately, another person came out of the car to say ‘no no be dis one, na the next one’ so they reversed and came to my place.

“The security man said he was watching them from his window, he said they lifted something and threw it into the compound that made a little crack and they threw another one, which made a big blast, then the people entered their truck and drove away.

“I told my son to go and report to the police in the morning which he did. We have reported to the police and DSS. My son told me that men of the bomb disposal unit came to the house to remove the IED that did not explode, so since then, my people are shaken and we are living in fear.”

The Commissioner for Police, Lawal Jimeta and the Police Public Relations Officer, Chidi Nwabuzor did not pick their calls, when contacted, Vanguard however, reliably gathered that a preliminary report was being expected from the bomb disposal unit.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: