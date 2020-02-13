Edo 2020: Electioneering will not affect governance, says Obaseki

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – GOVERNOR Godwin Obaseki of Edo State yesterday said electioneering activities for this year’s governorship election fixed for September 19th would not affect governance as he said he would continue render services to the people of the state.

The governor stated this when he handed over cheques of various sums to over 49 beneficiaries as compensation to facilitate the N16b Ogiso-Osunde gully erosion control along 3rd East Circular Road in Benin City through the Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP).

Represented by his Chief of Staff, Taiwo Akerele, Obaseki said his administration would continue to partner with any group, organisation and individuals that would boost the development of the state.

He said: “This is a very busy year for us as a government but we are not leaving governance and our government will continue to be citizen-centric in the sense that whatever step we take, it is going to be citizen-based and that is why we have invited all of you here today.

“There is transparency in the process, there are accountability mechanisms that have been put in place and there is no opaqueness in the execution of the project and I want to assure you that those who are at the helm of affairs in NEWMAP are people who are well tested and dedicated with years of experience on project execution with vast training both locally and internationally so you can always rely on them.

He said the contractors are known to the government and have executed a lot of projects and emerged through a transparent process “there we expect a high-quality project execution from them. We will not hesitate as a state government to terminate the contract if we observe any shoddiness in the execution of the project”

Besides, he said a Community Oversight Committee would be set up to assist as third party assessors that would draw the attention of the authorities if there are areas of deficiencies in the execution of the job

Earlier, State Project Coordinator of NEWMAP, Tom Obaseki said the gully erosion control would span over two kilometres.

He said the gully has left a lot of people in the area homeless and negatively affected the livelihood of the community.

He said the project would help give a permanent solution to the gully erosion challenge in the area.

Vanguard Nigeria News

