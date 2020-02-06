Edo 2020: Afemai in Diaspora cautions Obaseki over attacks on Oshiomhole

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – A socio-cultural group: Afemai in Diaspora (AID) yesterday cautioned Edo State governor, Governor Godwin Obaseki against embarrassment of the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole with alleged several orchestrated attacks on members of the party and linking them to Oshiomhole.

In a press statement by its Secretary, Martins Sadoh, and made available to newsmen in Benin City, the group advised Obaseki to eschew politics of bitterness and play by the rule of the game so that the state must enjoy peace which it has been known for over the years.

The statement warned that a situation where the governor and his deputy, Mr Philip Shaibu, have continually embarrassed and openly insult the person of the national chairman, have become politics taking too far.

He said “politics as we know is your ability to convince people on why they should see you as the best or woo the them into supporting your cause, and not forcing them to support your as presently been seen in Edo as been perpetuated by Obaseki.

“The governor has taken the state politics into a dangerous height and has succeeded in setting the people of the state up against one and another because of his quest for second term in office.

“If he has so performed like he claimed and believed that his performance will return him to office, he needs not to have embark on this dangerous game that have inflicted more pains on the people and mortgaged the peaceful nature of the people and the state in general.

“We will no longer sit in awe and watch the life of our son, father, continually been threatened by Obaseki, as if he (Oshiomhole) is no longer a citizen of this state or have a right to freedom of Movement and that of Association.

“As for Shaibu, we are not surprised since we have always known him for his inordinate quest for power. I am sure the people of Afemai knows how to handle his case.

The group concluded by calling on the IGP and other security agencies, to dispassionately, look into the attempted assassination of a chieftain of the APC, Mr Henry Idahagbon, and also the use of explosive on the resident of Cheif Francis Inegbineki.

Kindly Share This Story: