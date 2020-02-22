Edo 2020: About 11,000 athletes ready for National Sports Festival

Kindly Share This Story:

About 11,000 athletes and their officials have declared readiness to participate in the forthcoming National Sports Festival billed for Edo 2020.

Secretary of Publicity and Communication Sub-Committee, Mr. Ebomhiana Musa disclosed this during a telephone interview with the Chairman of SWAN, Kaduna State Chapter, comrade Jacob Zango.

Musa lauded Edo Government for its commitment to host athletes across the country during the festival and assured the participants of adequate security before, during and after the festival.

” Edo is peaceful. Governor Obaseki’s commitment to the protection of lives and property is commendable. The Edo people are peace-loving people, who will never compromise peace for anything”, he said.

According to him, the state is planning to host the best Sports Festival ever in the history of the games.

” It is on this account, that the State Government had assembled the most-competent human capital in the various committees that have been charged with the responsibility of organizing the National Sports Festival”, he said.

