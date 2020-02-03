Breaking News
Translate

Ebonyi govt raises alarm over change of tactics by Ponzi scheme operators

On 5:31 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Ponzi scheme
Governor of Ebonyi state, David Umahi

By Peter Okutu

Abakaliki—Ebonyi State Government has raised the alarm over new tactics adopted by Ponzi scheme operators to defraud unsuspecting members of the public in the state.
In a statement by the state Commissioner for Human Capital Development and Monitoring, Orji Orji, the state government emphasised “that the Ponzi scheme in any guise whatsoever is outlawed in Ebonyi State.”
According to him, “it has come to the notice of the Ministry of Human Capital Development and Monitoring that desperate operators of Ponzi scheme have now changed their operational nomenclature and tactics to defraud gullible and unsuspecting members of the public.”

The new tactics
The statement added that “in some cases, they advertise for employment to attract youths and school leavers, or they pose as distributors of foodstuff to deceive their victims. Notice is hereby given that the Ponzi scheme in any guise whatsoever is outlawed in Ebonyi State.
“Notice is further given that all non-governmental organisations, NGOs, in any nomenclature or dimension whatsoever, that want to carry out genuine empowerment programme in Ebonyi State are to first seek and obtain clearance from the Ministry of Human Capital Development and Monitoring.

READ ALSO: Lassa Fever: Delta confirm 8 cases, one death, 120 under surveillance(Opens in a new browser tab)
“All print and electronic media houses operating in the state are to seize from promoting or advertising the activities of non-governmental empowerment programmes unless such NGO presents a clearance duly authored in the hand and seal of Commissioner for Human Capital Development and Monitoring.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!