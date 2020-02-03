Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Okutu

Abakaliki—Ebonyi State Government has raised the alarm over new tactics adopted by Ponzi scheme operators to defraud unsuspecting members of the public in the state.

In a statement by the state Commissioner for Human Capital Development and Monitoring, Orji Orji, the state government emphasised “that the Ponzi scheme in any guise whatsoever is outlawed in Ebonyi State.”

According to him, “it has come to the notice of the Ministry of Human Capital Development and Monitoring that desperate operators of Ponzi scheme have now changed their operational nomenclature and tactics to defraud gullible and unsuspecting members of the public.”

The new tactics

The statement added that “in some cases, they advertise for employment to attract youths and school leavers, or they pose as distributors of foodstuff to deceive their victims. Notice is hereby given that the Ponzi scheme in any guise whatsoever is outlawed in Ebonyi State.

“Notice is further given that all non-governmental organisations, NGOs, in any nomenclature or dimension whatsoever, that want to carry out genuine empowerment programme in Ebonyi State are to first seek and obtain clearance from the Ministry of Human Capital Development and Monitoring.



“All print and electronic media houses operating in the state are to seize from promoting or advertising the activities of non-governmental empowerment programmes unless such NGO presents a clearance duly authored in the hand and seal of Commissioner for Human Capital Development and Monitoring.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: