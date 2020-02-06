Ebola drug in clinical trial to treat coronavirus

Kindly Share This Story:

An antiviral drug, Remdesivir, that has been used to treat Ebola virus infections abroad, is officially in the clinical trial stage in Wuhan’s Jinyintan Hospital as experts are testing its use in treating patients of the novel coronavirus.

The trial will include 453 critical patients and 308 less severe patients. Remdesivir has not yet completed all clinical trials abroad.

Meanwhile, over 1,000 patients of the coronavirus infection have fully recovered and have been discharged, but health experts warn of the risk of reinfection for those who have recovered even as they warned that human-to-human transmission is confirmed.

