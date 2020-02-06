Breaking News
Translate

Ebola drug in clinical trial to treat coronavirus

On 9:27 pmIn Healthby
Kindly Share This Story:

Ebola drug in clinical trial to treat coronavirus

An antiviral drug, Remdesivir, that has been used to treat Ebola virus infections abroad, is officially in the clinical trial stage in Wuhan’s Jinyintan Hospital as experts are testing its use in treating patients of the novel coronavirus.

The trial will include 453 critical patients and 308 less severe patients. Remdesivir has not yet completed all clinical trials abroad.

READ ALSO: China shivers as CoronaVirus kills 563 infects 28,018

Meanwhile, over 1,000 patients of the coronavirus infection have fully recovered and have been discharged, but health experts warn of the risk of reinfection for those who have recovered even as they warned that human-to-human transmission is confirmed.

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!