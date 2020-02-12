Ease of doing business: FG charged to provide electricity, good roads

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

The Federal and state governments have been charged to ensure the provision of constant electricity and quality road networks in order to guarantee friendlier business environment in the country.

Speaking to our correspondent on the key indices needed to make the Nigerian environment friendlier for businesses to grow, Adeshina Jelili Oladipupo, popularly known as Aremo Oba; the chief executive officer of Aremo Oba Autos, a South African based auto company, further said that such measures would ensure smooth running of businesses in the country.

READ ALSO:

“He said: Firstly, Constant electricity is the way forward and I believe if the government can do just that for us, business would run smoothly for everyone, both home and abroad. Secondly, there should be good roads to run day-to-day activities,” he noted.

Aremo Oba further said that the Nigerian business environment is a bit favourable to some, even as he noted that he was yet to fully come into the country for businesses.

“I guess it’s favourable to some, but like I said earlier when we get to that bridge we would cross it too; we are South African based for now.” He also identified funding as the major challenges militating against setting up businesses in Nigeria and elsewhere.

“Every challenge a businessman can face will always sum up to capital. Funds to start business this I would say is I am actually a fashionable and social person, I love to spend money on designers“

“But as business started, I had to cut all that off and face business majorly, it wasn’t something I thought I could do but by God’s grace here we ar

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: