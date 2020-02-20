Early morning fire razes 13 shops at Kano Singer market

Kindly Share This Story:

The Kano State Fire Service says 11 temporary shops and two permanent ones in a one-storey building have been destroyed by an early morning fire at Singer Market on Ado Bayero road, in Kano metropolis.

The Public Relations Officer of the Service, Alhaji Saidu Mohammed disclosed this while speaking with newsmen on Thursday.

“We received a distress call in the early hours of Thursday at about 04:00 a.m from one Mubarak Umar that there was a fire outbreak at the market.

“On receiving the information, we quickly sent our personnel and fire fighting vehicles to the scene of the incident at about 04:03 a.m to put off the fire spreading to other shops,“ he said.

He advised traders to be more careful and desist from using instruments capable of causing fire outbreak in the future.

Mohammed also advised residents to keep fire buckets, blankets and extinguishers at home to enable them to curtail fire outbreak before calling on the fire service.

He said the cause of the fire was still being investigated.

