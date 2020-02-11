E-payment transactions rise 36% to N150.7trn in 2019

Kindly Share This Story:

*Mobile payments up 178% to N5.1trn

*As Nigerians make N6.5trn ATM withdrawals

By Babajide Komolafe & Elizabeth Adegbesan

THE upward trend in the value of electronic transactions (e-payment) across the country continued in 2019 with 36 percent year-on-year (y/y) increase to N150.77 trillion from N109.14 trillion in 2018.

Data for transactions across ten e-payment channels in 2019, obtained by Vanguard from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), showed that the volume of e-payment transactions also rose by 32 percent y/y to 2.96 billion in 2019 from 2.01 billion in 2018.

The e-payment channels are cheques, Nigeria Automated Payments (NAP), ATM, Point of Sale (PoS), Internet, mobile money, Nigeria Interbank Payment (NIP), m-Cash, E-Bills Pay and Central Pay.

According to the CBN data, Nigerians made N6.5 trillion cash withdrawal from ATMs in 839.8 million transactions across the country. However, this represents a marginal growth of 0.5 percent and four percent in the value and volume of ATM transactions respectively when compared with N6.48 trillion withdrew from ATMs in 875.7 million transactions in 2018.

Vanguard analysis showed the growth in epayment transactions was led by NAP, which recorded the highest increase in value of transactions in 2019. According to the CBN, the value of NAP transactions rose by 288 percent, y/y, to N25.13 trillion from N6.48 trillion in 2018, while the volume grew by 273 percent, y/y, to 47.3 million in 2019 from 27.4 million in 2018.

Mobile money transactions came second with value of transactions rising by 178 percent, y/y to N5.08 trillion from N1.83 trillion in 2018, while the volume transactions rose by 333 percent, y/y to 377.27 million from 87.1 million in 2018.

m-Cash recorded the third highest growth in value of transactions, with 31 percent increase to N105.22 trillion from N80.4 trillion in 2018, while the volume of transactions rose by 10 percent to 251,490 in 2019 from 229,328 in 2018.

Further analysis showed that the volume of NIP rose by 73 percent to 1.15 billion in 2019 from 663.12 million in 2018 while its value rose by 31 percent to N105.22 trillion from N80.4 trillion in 2018.

The volume of Point of sale (PoS) transactions grew by 55 percent to 438.6 million in 2019 from 295.29 million in 2018 while its value rose by 33 percent to N3.2 trillion from N2.4 trillion in 2018.

The volume of cheque transactions dropped by 19 percent to 7.3 million in 2019 from nine million in 2018, while the value dropped by 11 percent to N4.5 trillion from N5.04 trillion in 2018.

The volume of internet (web) transactions rose by 104 percent to 103.5 million in 2019 from 50.82 million in 2018 while the value rose by 18 percent to N478.14 billion from N404.6 billion in 2018.

The volume of transactions through Central Pay declined by 49 percent to 663,163 in 2019 from 1.3 million in 2018 and its value dropped by 32 percent to N5.5 billion from N8.1 billion in 2018.

Analysis of data showed that the volume of Electronic Bills Pay (E-Bills) transactions grew by 5.0 percent to 1.1 million in 2019 from 1.05 million in 2018 while the value rose by 31 percent to N652.59 billion from N500.21 billion in 2018.

Vanguard

