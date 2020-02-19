DSS arrest fuel pump attendants for shutting down filling stations in Kano

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello and Abdulmumin Murtala – Kano

Operatives of the Department of State Security, DSS has on Wednesday arrested some members of the fuel pump attendants for shutting down filling stations in solidarity with the Petroleum Tanker Drivers and National Association of Road Transport Owners who on Tuesday embarked on indefinite strike action in the state.

Recalled that the duo of PTD and NARTO commenced strike action to protest what it described as alleged harassment of its members by the operatives of the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS.

An Operative of the DSS who spoke on the condition of anonymity said “we were able to open eight filling stations shut down by the PTD members.

“We have arrested so many of them going about the city closing down filling stations without any justification. We cannot allow lawlessness in the state”.

When contacted on the development, the PTD Kano branch Chairman, Saidu Al’amura said two persons arrested were fuel pump attendants and not tanker drivers.

He said they have intervened in the matter and the persons have since been released.

“No member of the PTD that was arrested. It was two leaders of the fuel pump attendants in filing stations that were arrested and not tanker drivers. But when we got a report, we have intervened and they have been released by the Director of DSS. And they have gone back to selling of fuel. The matter has been resolved.

“As for our strike action, it is still in place. Though there have been a series of contact with us. In fact, we just came back from a meeting with the DSS and the matter might be resolved by next tomorrow or so,” Al’amura stated.

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: