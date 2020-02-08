Breaking News
Drug smuggling to Germany on the rise, government says

German Chancellor, Angela Merkel

Attempts to smuggle drugs into Germany has increased considerably over the past couple of years, the government said on Friday.

Finance Ministry figures showed that 918 kilograms of heroin were seized by customs officials in 2019, compared to just 62 kilos in 2017.

The amount of cocaine, ecstasy and amphetamines seized also increased, while cigarette and alcohol smuggling were on a downward trend.

According to the government, Illegal drugs are smuggled into Germany by land, sea or air, the ministry said, responding to a request for information from the liberal Free Democrats (FDP) party.

A large proportion of the hashish found by German officials came from Morocco and was smuggled via the Netherlands, Spain or France.

Heroin, on the other hand, often comes from Afghanistan, Pakistan or Iran via the Balkans, while cocaine is brought from South America by ship or air courier.

[dpa/NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

