Kindly Share This Story:

By Evelyn Usman

Residents of Afeez Gbadamosi Street in the Ejigbo area of Lagos were thrown into shock Tuesday evening, following the discovery of the lifeless bodies of a man identified as Barr. Clement Okhide and his wife Toyin, in their apartment.

One of their daughters, Mary, who was found in the pool of her blood, was rushed to the hospital where doctors are still battling to save her.

Upon investigation, it was discovered that the dastardly act was perpetrated by their 23-year-old son, Michael, who is on the run.

ALSO READ: Chinese baby tests positive for coronavirus 30 hours after birth

Vanguard gathered that the fleeing suspect is a drug addict. Although the exact reason for snuffing life out of his parents could not be immediately ascertained as the Police said they were still on his trail.

But residents said it would not be unconnected with his uncontrollable urge to get some of the illicit drugs at all costs. One of the residents who described the 60-year-old late lawyer as a no-nonsense man said “ he had been warning his son against taking illicit drugs but he wouldn’t listen. There had been an altercation between them several times.

“Michael is the first child. The couple had three children. He had gone to three private universities but could not complete his education because of illicit drugs. At a point, he said that his family hated, even when his parents did all they could to make him useful”

A member of the deceased’s family who spoke on the condition of anonymity to Vanguard described the incident as sacrilege. He said, “ this type of tragedy has never occurred in my family. The boy has finally done his worst. It is unfortunate that my brother and his wife lost their lives in the process of trying to ensure he turned a new leaf. Michael has been a thorn in the entire family’s flesh. If you cautioned him, he would snap at you and warn you to mind your business”

Another resident explained that after allegedly committing the act, Michael was seen leaving the building in a boxer short.

ALSO READ: Driver in court over alleged theft of N16m truck

The resident who simply gave his name as Osemodiamen, said, “ We saw him rush out of his father’s house in a boxer short and wondered why he was dressed so casually. As he walked past us, he did not look at our direction. we suspected he could be up to something because he was walking briskly but we never suspected it had to do with the death of his parents.

“We gathered that he attacked his mother first, inside her bedroom with a knife. As his father rushed out of his room to know what the shout was all about, he bumped into Michael who also stabbed him. Those who got there first were alerted by Mary’s scream”.

Policemen from the Ejigbo division, led by the Divisional Police Officer, CSP Olabisi Okuwobi, stormed the scene when they got the report and evacuated the bodies to the morgue.

Police sources hinted that “ upon arrival, a man later identified as Barr. Clement Okhide of about 60 years was found dead in the pool of his blood in the kitchen pantry. Blood was seen splattered all over the kitchen. A search through the house led to the discovery of the body of his wife of about 50 years, in one of the locked-up rooms upstairs. It was learned that the assailant also stabbed his sister, Mary, in the stomach and hand. Spirited effort is being made towards arresting the fleeing assailant”.

Meanwhile, the building had been sealed to enable the police to carry out their investigations.

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: