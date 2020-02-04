Driver knock down FRSC Marshal in Calabar

Kindly Share This Story:

…He was badly injured, needs immediate surgery – Source

…We don’t know how to tell his pregnant wife – Friend

By Ike Uchechukwu – Calabar

A yet to be identified driver in Calabar on Tuesday ran over a Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, James Itekim from the Cross River Sector Command.

The incident Vanguard learned occurred along the Muritala Mohammed Highway near the, popular, Calabar-Calabar roundabout.

An eyewitness, Victor Okoro, a taxi driver said that the incident occurred around the roundabout when Marshals of the FRSC were carrying out their regular routine checks of vehicles and particular.

Okoro said: “The Marshals were carrying out thier regular duty ,stopping vehicles and checking thier particulars around Calabar-Calabar round about when one of tbe drivers just drove and top speed and knocked down one of the men.

“The Marshal in question was seriously injured with fractured bones on the face and leg, I hope he survives because the suspect hit him at a very close range.

“He was not stopped directly, he was supposed to slow down like other vehicles did, I believe his papers were not complete and out of trepidation he decided and made a very stupid move by speeding off, knocking down the marshal in the process,” he said.

A source at the Headquarters of the Command who pleaded anonymity said the culprit has been arrested and was now cooling his heels at the police station.

“The injured Marshal has been hospitalised, his facial bone was fractured and his leg too, he needs urgent surgery as we speak to prevent further damage.

“We have insurance coverage for such occurrence but we also want the police to do their own investigation and charge the suspect to court ,we at not the ones to determine what will happen ,but the law should take its cause.

A source close to the family of the marshal who didn’t want his name in print told Vanguard that the wife of the victim was heavily pregnant adding that she was almost due to be delivered .

“His wife is almost due for delivery before the ugly incident, but we hope to keep the matter under wraps till he recovers a bit because she had a miscarriage the last time, she was pregnant and we don’t know how to tell her now,” he said.

