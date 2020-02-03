Drama as EFCC arrests ex- House Committee chief in court

Kindly Share This Story:

Ikechukwu Nnochiri – Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday, arrested a former Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Nicholas Mutu Ebomo, at the premises of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Operatives of the anti-graft agency swooped on the lawmaker shortly after he was arraigned on an 11-count amended corruption charge and released on bail by the court.

EFCC, in the charge, marked FHC/ABJ/CR/123/2019, alleged that the defendant had while he held sway as the House Committee Chairman between 2014 and 2016, demanded and received gratification from a firm, Starline Consultancy Services Limited to the tune of N300million.

He was said to have in a bid to conceal the crime, routed the fund through Heritage Bank Account No. 5100046746 and 5100032473, operated by two firms Oyien Homes Limited and Airworld Technologies Limited respectively, which he floated.

The two firms were also cited as the 2nd and 3rd defendants in the charge.

The prosecution counsel, Mr. Ekele Iheanacho, had after the defendant was arraigned, pleaded with the court to remand him in a Correctional Center pending the conclusion of the trial.

However, Ebomo’s lawyer, Chief Patrick Ikwueto, (SAN), urged the court to release his client on bail, stressing that he voluntarily appeared before the court for his arraignment.

Ikwueto said his client was desirous to establish his innocence, noting that the charge contained bailable offences.

EFCC’s lawyer opposed the defendant’s bail request, alleging that he breached terms of administrative bail the Commission granted to him in 2018.

He said: “My lord, we cannot take the risk we took in 2018 when we granted him bail. He was released in the name of one Anthony John Ikpoyi (SAN). From that day till date, the defendant dishonoured the terms and conditions of bail and never showed up to the EFCC office.

“So many efforts were made including arresting the sureties, yet he refused to show up.

“My lord, even the record of the court shows that the matter came up on three different times, but it couldn’t go because the prosecution couldn’t produce the first defendant, so my lord his coming today to court is not voluntarily, but because of fear that arrest warrant is to be issued against him. ”

In her ruling, Justice Ogunbanjo said she was minded to exercise discretion in favour of the defendant.

The judge said she took judicial notice of the administrative bail which the EFCC earlier granted to the lawmaker.

The court, therefore, released the defendant and his lawyer signed an undertaking to ensure his availability for trial.

It subsequently adjourned the case till February 25.

But, immediately the defendant who is still a serving lawmaker stepped out of the court, he was re-arrested by operatives of the EFCC.

Though his lawyer and supporters tried to block his arrest, the operatives eventually forced him into a White Bus and zoomed out of the court premises.

