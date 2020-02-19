Don’t come near Isoko land, IDU tells killer herdsmen 

Kindly Share This Story:

… We’ll defend ourselves – Ndokwa youths

By Ochuko Akuopha

ISOKO Development Union, IDU, the apex socio-cultural organization of the Isoko nation, Delta State, has warned killer herdsmen against extending their attacks on farmers to Isoko communities, saying, “we will not tolerate them at all.”

This is coming as Ndokwa youths on the aegis of the Ndokwa National Youth Movement, NNYM, vowed that the Ndokwa people would be forced to defend themselves should herdsmen resume hostilities in their land.

Commiserating with the families of eight farmers reportedly killed in Uwheru community, Ughelli North Local Government Area, by herdsmen, President General of IDU, Chief Iduh Amadhe, said: “Our prayer is that they should not come near Isoko area because we will not take it lightly. “All our Isoko people are farmers apart from those who are into white-collar jobs, so my appeal to herdsmen is that they not come near our area because they are not sincere. Many of them pretend to be friendly and before you know it, they will start killing people. “

Meanwhile, NNYM, a statement by its National Secretary, Comrade Presley Idi, said: “While we are yet to record any new attack around Ndokwa nation, it is imperative we sound it clear that this time around youths of Ndokwa nation will not tolerate any form of attack or destruction of properties from the herdsmen, as such, should they extend their attacks to any part of our land, we will be forced to defend ourselves.

“We are aware of the modus operandi of the herdsmen, and whenever they resume their attacks they tend to spread across the state.

