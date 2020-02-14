Don’t be Proud, be humble, Senator Owie tells Bayelsa Governor- Elect

Kindly Share This Story:

By Henry Umoru

FORMER Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Rowland Owie has congratulated the Governor- Elect, Senator Douye Diri, and the Deputy Governor Elect, Lawrence Ewrujakpor for the restoration of their mandate.

In a statement made available to Vanguard Friday, Senator Owie pleaded with the Governor- Elect not to be Proud, but should humble himself as he governs the people of Bayelsa State.

Owie said, “I wish to congratulate the people of Bayelsa state, the Gov. Elect, Sen. Douye Diri, and his Dep. Gov. Elect, Lawrence Ewrujakpor for the restoration of their mandate.

“However, I urge you Senator Diri, to keep constantly in mind the wise saying of St. Josemaria Escriva ” DON’T FORGET THAT YOU ARE JUST A TRASH CAN. SO IF BY ANY CHANCE, THE DIVINE GARDENER SHOULD LAY HIS HANDS ON YOU AND SCRUB AND CLEAN YOU, AND FILL YOU WITH MAGNICIENT FLOWERS, NEITHER THE SCENT NOR THE COLOURS THAT BEAUTIFY YOUR UGLINESS SHOULD MAKE YOU PROUD”

“Therefore in this your victory and governance of Bayelsa State please be humble.”Congratulations to your dear wife. May your tenure be a success in Jesus Name, Amen.”

Vanguard

