Don’t abandon your homes, Useni charges survivals of Plateau attacks

Kindly Share This Story:

By Therese Nanlong

The Plateau State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in the 2019 elections, Senator Jeremiah Useni has tasked communities in the State to raise their level of alertness to pre-empt further attacks on the State.

The Senator, who at the weekend led a team of Party stakeholders on a visit to the people of Kulben in Mangu and Kwatas in Bokkos local government areas of the State recently attacked by armed men to donate some relief materials and cash to the survivors; also urged them not to abandon their homes for “anyone.”

READ ALSO:

A statement by his Media Consultant, Yiljap Abraham quoted Senator Useni saying, “We are very saddened by the loss of precious human lives. We are visiting to express our sympathy and to encourage those of you alive to be strong hearted. We must show greater wisdom in the way we live as communities. We need to remain alert at all times to thwart the efforts of attackers rather than waking up later to react only after the damage has been done. We know that vengeance belongs to God. Ours is to stay awake and watch while also praying.”

The Saf Forof (Chief of Forof in Bokkos), Da Bulus Magaji, who responded through the Saf Tarangol, Da Monday Masok thanked Senator Useni for the visit stating, “We are very elated at your presence here with us. The attack shocked us because our people are peaceful, and there was no previous provocation whatsoever which might have led to the attack.”

Ward Head of Kulben (in Mangu), Da Siman Mangdik, added their hearts were strengthened by Useni’s visit as “This is the first time we are witnessing such tragedy. And we want to say very strongly that our people and generations after them are determined to remain on this land and not abandon it for any reason.”

A donation of 40 bags of rice and a sum of N400, 000 were made to both communities.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: