*Says, I’ve committed no impeachable offence

*Accuses APC of smear campaign against his administration

By Femi Bolaji, Jalingo

Taraba state governor, Darius Ishaku has declared that his absence from the state for about two months was occasioned by ‘domestic accident’ which he was still recovering from.

His declaration came days after leaders of All Progressive Congress, APC in the state cried out that state affairs had been on standstill since late December when the governor left the state.

The APC also said it was an impeachable offence for the governor to leave the state for two months without handing over power to his deputy or notifying the state assembly of his long absence from the state.

But Ishaku in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Bala Dan Abu, rebuffed APC’s claims and accused the opposition party of promoting a smear campaign against his administration to score cheap political point.

The Taraba governor said his absence has neither stopped the function of his office nor affected activities of government in the state civil service as claimed by the APC.

According to the statement, “rather than show sympathy for the Governor, APC leaders have taken advantage of this unfortunate development to invent and promote all kinds of inanities and outright falsehood against him.

“Some of them have even gone to the ridiculously extent of suggesting that by staying behind in Abuja for medical attention, Governor Ishaku should be impeached. This is proof of how callous APC leaders in the state can be and the extent they can go in their quest for political power.

“We urge the good people of Taraba State, their friends and admirers in and outside the state to ignore the campaign of falsehood being orchestrated by APC leaders led by Barr. Ibrahim El-Sudi, APC chairman in Taraba State. Governor Ishaku is desirous to return to the state and will do so when he has sufficiently recovered.

“It is also necessary for me to state with emphasis that, contrary to claims by APC leaders, Governor Ishaku’s stay in Abuja has not in any negative way affected the delivery of democracy dividends by his administration. No aspect of governmental activities has suffered a setback as a result.

“All government projects are going on smoothly and government has continued to meet its obligations to contractors handling its projects while progress are being monitored by appropriate government ministries and officials.

“The 2020 budget bill has since been signed into law and it is being implemented with vigour while salaries of workers, pensions and gratuities are also being paid promptly. In various parts of the state, classrooms are being constructed and others renovated while the construction of Model Basic Education schools are currently on-going in Takum and Gembu of Taraba, both in advanced stages of completion.

“It is, therefore, wrong and misleading to suggest that the Governor’s absence has affected the morale of civil servants and governance in the state,” Ishaku said.

