Diri sworn in as new Bayelsa governor

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Bayelsa State, Douye Diri and his running mate, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, were on Friday evening sworn in as the state new helmsmen.

Diri was sworn in by the state Chief Judge, Justice Kate, who administered the oaths of office and allegiance on him at the Government House in Yenagoa, the state capital.

Ewhrudjakpo, the new deputy governor, took his oaths of office and allegiance a few minutes after the governor had been sworn in.

The duo received their certificates of return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Friday morning after the Supreme Court had on Thursday nullified the election of David Lyon of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who originally won the election, over discrepancies in his running mate’s academic credentials.

