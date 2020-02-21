Diri offers renewed hope to Bayelsans

Kindly Share This Story:

Condemns attack on Supreme Court Justices

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has said his administration is poised to offer a renewed hope to the people of the state towards improving their welfare and well being.

Diri, who gave the assurance during his maiden state-wide broadcast on Thursday, contended that victory in a political contest should not be seen as an end in itself but as a means to foster peace, stability, and development in all spheres.

A statement by his Acting Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, quoted the governor as stressing the need to make life more meaningful by creating an enabling environment that would engender economic activities and provide employment opportunities for the teeming youths of the state.

The governor noted that his administration acknowledges the outstanding issues arising from the implementation of his predecessor’s policies, which he was a part of, but expressed his determination to accommodate fresh perspectives for the good of Bayelsa.

His words: “We recognize that there are outstanding issues from the implementation of the Restoration agenda, of which I am a principal proponent and participant.

“As in every family, there will always be reasons to disagree. There may be those who feel that some things could have been done better or differently. As humans, we remain fallible.

“Let us put past grievances behind us. Let us appreciate that governance is a continuum and as the dynamics change, we will accommodate fresh perspectives. The important thing is to continue to find a reason to agree and work together for the good of Bayelsa.”

According to him, the time had come for all Bayelsans to join hands with his administration to frontally address the myriad of challenges the people face, including poverty and ignorance.

He said such setbacks do not discriminate on the basis of gender, political party, religion, and age as no one can be immune from the adverse implications of their impact.

“This is not the time to cloak ourselves in party colours. The work at hand is far too urgent and important for us to be so distracted.

“Our common challenges including poverty and ignorance, do not discriminate on the basis of gender, party, religion, and age. No one can be immune from the adverse implication of their impact. Therefore, our response must be calculated, coherent and united.

“So, we extend a hand of fellowship to all stakeholders and progressive-minded individuals to join hands with us to consolidate the building of the Bayelsa of our dreams; a place we can all be proud to call home.

“We also send a strong message of solidarity to Bayelsans in the diaspora: the future is brighter,” he added

Diri condemned the recent attack on the Justices of the Supreme Court, particularly the attack on Justice Mary Odili, in the discharge of their constitutional functions.

Describing the attack as sponsored and a desecration of a national institution, the governor saluted the courageous of the apex court justices in their quest to uphold democratic principles.

He also thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for not yielding to the pressure to interfere with the legal process as well as his legal team for putting up a sterling performance.

