Diri appoints SSG, Chief of Staff, others

The Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, on Thursday, approved the appointment of the former Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Friday Kombowei, as Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

The governor also appointed Chief Benson Agadaga as Chief of Staff, Government House.

The Acting Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Daniel Alabrah, disclosed this in a statement in Yenagoa, said Mr. Peter Akpe and Mr. Irorodamie Komonibo were appointed the Deputy Chief of Staff and Principal Secretary to the governor respectively.

 

