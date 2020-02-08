Dickson to commission Bayelsa Airport on Monday

Kindly Share This Story:

..speak on 8 years tenure

By Samuel Oyadongha – Yenagoa

The Bayelsa International Airport will be formally commissioned on Monday, February 10, 2020, the State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Daniel Iworiso-Markson has said.

The commissioning is coming a year after the inaugural flight to the airport which was embarked on by Governor Seriake Dickson.

Iworiso-Markson in a statement in Yenagoa said the 2.5KM airport road will also be commissioned at the historic event to be chaired by King Alfred Diete-Spiff, the Amayanabo of Twon-Brass and chairman of the Bayelsa State Council of Traditional Rulers.

The statement also disclosed that the commissioning of the airport will be followed by a World Press Conference and the Last Transparency Briefing of the Restoration Government on Wednesday.

According to the statement, Governor Dickson will use the occassion of the world press conference to give account of his administration’s stewardship and his eight years meritorious service to the state.

The Information Commissioner added that a Valedictory State Executive Council Meeting and other crucial state engagements have also been lined up to mark the end of the tenure.

Iworiso-Markson further added that Governor Dickson will be leaving behind amongst many things, numerous infrastructural project that have changed the face of the state, particularly in Yenagoa, the state capital.

He stated that Dickson will equally be remembered for the huge investment in health and education, the reforms in the civil service, transparency and accountability, political stability and complete change of the governance structure in the state.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: