Di Maria hates Man Utd so much ‘he turns TV off when they’re on’

Angel di Maria turns the TV off whenever “something related to” Manchester United comes on after his short spell at the club, according to Paris Saint-Germain team-mate Marcin Bulka.

The Argentine was signed by Louis van Gaal for a then club-record £59.7m in the summer of 2014 but failed to settle in Manchester and eventually moved to PSG for £44m just a year later.

Now 32, the winger remains at PSG but has occasionally been linked back with moves to Old Trafford during his five-year stint in the French capital.

However, comments made PSG goalkeeper Bulka – who signed from Chelsea last summer – will surely put an end to those claims.

Speaking to the Polish football YouTube channel Foot Truck about Di Maria, Bulka said: “Di Maria hates Manchester United.

“He has no good memory of the time he spent there.

“In fact, when something related to Manchester United appears on television, it changes soon.”

Di Maria appeared to struggle with the level of expectations placed on him during his time at Man Utd, not least for wearing the coveted No 7 shirt worn with such grace by the likes of David Beckham, Eric Cantona, and Cristiano Ronaldo in recent times.

The former Real Madrid man made a bright start at Man Utd, scoring three goals and chipping in with four assists in his first six Premier League games. But he soon faded fast and had some words of criticism for Van Gaal last year when he returned to Old Trafford with PSG in the Champions League.

Football 365

Vanguard News

