Kindly Share This Story:

By Lawani Mikairu

There was a new twist to the face-off between the aviation unions and I-CUBE, the concessionaire, over who controls and collect toll at the Muritala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos access gate plaza yesterday morning.

Police and the Nigeria Airforce personnel have been stationed at the access tollgate to ward off the warring parties in the management and the collection of tolls.

ALSO READ:

The security officers were deployed there this morning following the clash between the staff of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria FAAN, Aviation unions and the contractor handling the collection of tolls at the access gate.

The deployment has not only restored sanity to the area, but it has also brought a sigh of relief to motorists using the tollgate as they pass freely without paying tolls.

Details later…

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: