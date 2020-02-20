DESOPADEC: Delta govt told to review oil production quantum 

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ochuko Akuopha

STALWART of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Delta State, Mr Daniel Ogiriki, yesterday, told the State Government to address what he described as the injustice being suffered by the Ndokwa nation over the non-review oil production quantum used in determining the sharing formula for the ethnic groups which make up the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, DESOPADEC.

Ogiriki, in a statement, said the State Government “was quick to include Ika nation into DESOPADEC but kept mute on the issue of the quantum review. So is Governor Ifeanyi Okowa telling Deltans that his own Ika nation is currently having zero sharing formula in DESOPADEC?

“When DESOPADEC was set up in 2006, the production from the numerous marginal fields in Ndokwa nation was not included in the production quantum that was used in determining the sharing formula for the commission.

“It will be recalled that the license for the marginal fields was awarded in the year 2005 by the Federal Government of Nigeria. As at the time that DESOPADEC was set up in 2006, these marginal fields were yet to start production and as such was not included in the calculation of the production quantum in DESOPADEC.

“As far as Ndokwa nation is concerned, it is only the production by the Nigerian Agip Oil Company, NAOC, that was used to calculate the share of Ndokwa nation in DESOPADEC. This means that the production from the over eight major oil companies in Ndokwa Nation is yet to reflect in DESOPADEC sharing formula.

“The the production by these major oil companies is the reason Delta State currently occupies the number one spot in oil production in Nigeria as can be seen in Federal Allocation.

"The productions from Sterling Global, Pillar Oil, Midwestern Oil and Gas, Platform Petroleum Limited, Chorus Energy, Energia and others have started reflecting in Delta State production at the national level but is yet to start counting at the state level."

