Deregistration of 74 parties a political joke -NCMP

The leadership of the Nigeria Community Movement Party (NCMP) on Sunday condemned the recent de-registration of 74 political parties by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Mr. Babatunde Ademola, the National Chairman of NCMP, one of the deregistered parties, in a statement issued in Abuja described the INEC action as a joke and “political fraud” not acceptable to Nigerians.

INEC had on Thursday announced deregistration of 74 parties over their inability to fulfill requirements for an existence based on Section 225A of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

Ademola, who was also the NCMP presidential candidate in the 2019 general elections, also described the Commission’s action as illegal, saying the matter was already in court.

He said at least 33 parties have approached the court to restrain INEC from going ahead with the action, adding that the court had fixed February 17 for its final hearing on the case.

He said: “INEC has acted without integrity and this is a political fraud. INEC cannot act without waiting for what the court has to say.

“The case is still in court and will have its final ruling on Monday, February 17.” (NAN)

Vanguard

