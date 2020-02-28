Deregisteration: Court orders INEC to resolve issue raised by You Party

Kindly Share This Story:

Justice I.E. Ekwo of the Abuja high court has ordered INEC to resolve the issues raised by the Youth Party regarding what the party described as an unconstitutional attempt by INEC to deregister the party, before the 20th of April, 2020.

The Youth Party through its lead Counsel (and Board of Trustee Member), Mr Francis Akinlotan, argued before Justice Ekwo that the Party had on 8 January 2020, filed an interlocutory injunction to restrain INEC from deregistering them as a political party.

Akinlotan further stated that INEC was served on January 15, 2020, and INEC responded on February 3, 2020 but proceeded to deregister the party without regard for the matter already pending in court.

A visibly angry Justice Ekwo queried INEC’s counsel, Mr. Sani Ibrahim after the latter acknowledged the commission was aware of the suit filed by the Youth Party. “Nobody, including a government agency (INEC) is allowed to disrespect the court. No one is above the law,” Justice Ekwo declared.

Speaking to the press after the proceedings, Mr Akinlotan expressed faith in the judicial system noting that INEC only registered the Party after it secured a Judgment. He also made the point that INEC would do the right thing by reversing its attempt to deregister the party.

Mr Akinlotan went on to say that “we hope to participate in all coming elections and will exercise our constitutional right to freedom of association to the fullest. INEC is seeking to restrict the democratic space under the pretext of the law, which it applies selectively in bad faith.

Serious political parties must be allowed to grow organically if we are serious about having ideologically driven parties like the Youth Party in charge of the Country”

The judge adjourned the case till April 20, 2020.

