By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado Ekiti — The Chairman of All Progressives Congress in Ado Ekiti local government area of Ekiti State, Hon. Michael Akinleye has sued the party over plan by some forces in the party to impose former Oyo State Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi , as the Deputy National Chairman (South) of the party.

In the originating summon deposed to by Akinyele’s lawyers, T. J. Omidoyin and Tunde Oke, said their client right, who was also an aspirant for the position had been violated and grossly infringed upon by the action taken by the Com. Adams Oshiomhole led National Working Committee.

The APC chieftain stated that he expressed his interest to vie for the position in a letter dated 20th January, 2020,which he forwarded to Ekiti APC to nominate him for the position, and this he attached as exhibit.

Aside from Ajimobi and Akinleye, Senator Gbenga Aluko is also contesting for the vacant and was the preferred candidate from Ekiti APC.

The position was declared vacant following the appointment of former governor of Ekiti State and occupier of the position since 2018, Chief Niyi Adebayo,as the Minister of Industry,Trade and Investment.

Joined in the suit are: APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole(1st respondent), National Working Committee(2nd) , National Vice Chairman, South West(3rd) , APC South West Zonal Caucus(4th), Ekiti State Chairman of APC(5th) , Ekiti State Caucus of APC(6th), All Progressives Congress (7th) and Senator Abiola Ajimobi(8th).

In the originating summon with registration number FHC/AD/C8/8/2020

Taiwo Omidoyin and Tunde Oke filed before the Federal High Court sitting in Ado Ekiti, Akinleye sought an order restraining the Party from nominating Senator Ajimobi or anybody to the vacant position without following the due process and dictate of the APC constitution.

He also asked the court to determine whether Ajimobi’s imposition was not a violation of Articles 17 and 20 of the party, which stipulated that such position can only be filled by a consensus among aspirants or by-elections during congress and convention.

The plaintiff sought an order compelling the party “to follow its constitution, customs and practices by filling the vacant position with a duly nominated candidate from Ekiti State to complete the unexpired tenure of four years mandate given to the State through the former occupier of the office, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, who is currently the Minister for Trade, Industry and investment and not from Oyo State or any other States in Nigeria”.

The claimant sought an order restraining the Southwest APC Caucus from forwarding the name of Senator Abiola Ajimobi or any other name to the National Chairman, National Working Committee, to fill the vacant office , having not followed the due process as enshrined in Articles 17 and 20 of APC constitution, pending the determination of the substantive suit .

He also sought an order of the court restraining the National Chairman, National Working Committee and APC from accepting any nomination to the office of the Deputy National Chairman , pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit in the case.

An order of the court compelling the National Chairman and National Working Committee to reject and disregard any name sent by the APC Southwest National Vice Chairman, the APC south-west Caucus, to fill the position of the Deputy National Chairman, in the event that any name has already been sent pending the hearing and the determination of the substantive suit in the case.

Akinleye also urged the court to determine “whether the purported nomination of Senator Abiola Ajimobi as the Deputy National Chairman by the party organs and personalities was done in accordance with Article 20 of APC constitution, 2014, as amended.

“Whether the purported nomination of Senator Abiola Ajimobi as the Deputy National Chairman of APC, South, was done in line with the provision of Article 17 of APC Constitution, 2014, as amended, and the established customs and practices of the APC”.

The case has been slated for March 12 for definite hearing, after all the parties have been duly served .

However, the Zonal Publicity Secretary of the party, Hon Karounwi Oladapo, confirmed to newsmen that the zonal caucus of the party and other respondents had been duly served.

Vanguard Nigeria News

