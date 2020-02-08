Kindly Share This Story:

“You never know what to expect with Fury, but one thing for sure that is hard to believe is him knocking me out in 2 rounds, and being the aggressor,” said Wilder to BT Sport. “I really can’t see that at this point in time, but who knows?

“When he gets in the ring he may feel lucky and feel some confidence that he’s going to do what he says he’s going to do, but it’s going to be very dangerous for him if he proceeds along with that idea,” said Wilder on Fury’s plan to try and knock him out. “He didn’t hurt me at all. Fury has pillows as fists, and that’s what he has.

“He’s a skillful boxer, but he doesn’t hit hard,” said Wilder about Fury. “He did it the first time, and then to do it the second time and you’re going off the same, ‘If it’s not broke, don’t fix it.’” said Wilder

It’s difficult to really know whether Fury is serious or not about him wanting to knockout Wilder in the 2nd. It would be smart for Wilder to assume that Fury will fight in the same herky-jerky manner as he’s always done. It’s very likely that Fury is intentionally giving the boxing public fake intelligence in order to throw Wilder off.

Vanguard News

