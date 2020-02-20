Dennis, Okereke in Club Brugge’s squad for Man United

Kindly Share This Story:

Club Brugge have included two Nigerian strikers in a provisional squad list ahead of their Europa League round of 32 clash against Manchester United today evening.

Super Eagles star Emmanuel Dennis and Nigeria U23 international David Okereke are among 23 players called up by manager Philippe Clement, and five players must be dropped seventy-five minutes before the start of the game.

Club Brugge qualified for the knockout rounds of the Europa League by virtue of finishing third in their Champions League group while Manchester United finished first in a Europa League group containing AZ, Partizan and Astana.

Dennis started every single game played by Club Brugge in this season’s Champions League and it is looking likely that he will retain his place in the starting line-up against the Red Devils. The same cannot be said of Okereke who was named in the starting line-up only twice in the Champions League group stage.

Three Nigerian strikers could be on parade at Jan Breydelstadion as Manchester United’s Odion Ighalo was pictured training with the squad ahead of the team’s flight to Belgium.

Vanguard News

