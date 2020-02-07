Demolition of APC secretariat: ‘Ex-Gov Yari wasn’t quizzed over comments’

Kindly Share This Story:

By Victor Ajiromanus

Zamfara-based political pressure group, Concerned Citizens of Zamfara, has dismissed what it described as claims in the media that former Governor Abdul’aziz Yari was quizzed over comments on demolition of All Progressives Congress, APC, office in Maradun Local Government Area.

The group in a statement by its Secretary, Musa Gusau, also debunked allegations that Yari made inciting comments in Talata Mafara while addressing party faithful.

It said the former governor only condemned the demolition of APC secretariat in Maradun Local Government Area.

The statement reads:” We have read reports stating that former Governor Abdul’aziz Yari was quizzed over comments he made when he visited his hometown, Talata Mafara. It is important to categorically state that Yari didn’t make any utterance considered to be inflammatory or inciting. He only called the state government to order on the recent attacks and demolition of APC offices in the state.

“Yari urged his supporters to be law abiding citizens and ignore any harrassment and intimidation by the ruling party in Zamfara.

“What do you want Yari to do or say when his supporters are being subjected to hardship and persecution? Yari will stand for them as they stand for him.

“Former governor Yari as law abiding citizen of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, can swiftly honour any invitation by the police or any other security agency if called upon. Yari as a law abiding citizen and a former governor has never and will never breach the law of the land. Yari has no problem with the police invitation, even if it exists. He is a law abiding citizen of Nigeria and he is not above the laws of the country. What is the noise about?

“However, we want to publicly dismissed the purported allegations that the former governor had made some inciting comments while addressing his supporters in the state, the allegations were ill motivated, vicious and totally baseless. Yari wasn’t also arrested nor detained.”

