Delta State government honours I Go Dye as ‘Luminary of January’

By Ayo Onikoyi

Delta State Government has honoured A-list comedian and social commentator, Fracis Agoda better known as I Go Dye as ‘Luminary of the Month” for the month of January 2020. The honour was made public through a video on the official website of the state government.

The message in part reads, “ Present to you, our ‘Luminary of the Month’, Francis Agoda. Francis Agoda, popularly known by his stage name “I Go Dye” is an indigene of Abraka Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State…”

The video further chronicles the biography of the humour merchant and some of his achievement that made him deserving of the recognition. The honour is done monthly by the state government through its website to recognise an illustrious son or daughter of the State who’s life has influenced others positively.

In reaction, the comedian writes, “I thank Delta State Government for this honour #LUMINARYOFTHEMONTH in my little contributions to the larger society. Thanks for this great honour, I feel humbled, this is for many of you who have sacrifices to make our dear State what it is today. I appreciate Delta State government for this.”

I Go Dye is a UN Global Goals Ambassador, World Habitat Ambassador working to actualize the United Nations goals. In 2017 he won the Africa Child prize, making him an African Child Ambassador. He is also a UKAid/YAF goodwill Ambassador on Making A Difference Against Corruption Today (MADACT) among many others.

