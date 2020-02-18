Delta Police vows to go tough on ‘Criminal Fulani Herdsmen’

Kindly Share This Story:

Perez Brisibe

The Delta State Police Command has vowed to go hard on any person or group of persons fermenting trouble in the state particularly armed Fulani herdsmen which the command described as “criminal Fulani herdsmen.”

The State Commissioner of Police, Hafiz Inuwa while speaking with Vanguard yesterday on the heels of the exhumation of eight persons reportedly killed by armed Fulani herdsmen in the Uwheru community axis of Ughelli North local government area of the state, said the command is currently investigating the matter to ascertain if the victims were actually killed during the farmers and Fulani herders conflict.

The police boss also disclosed that the command is doing everything within its power towards deescalating the situation, saying, “We need to always see beyond our nose to manage situations.”

ALSO READ:

He said: “We are investigating the matter to know what happened, how it happened, whose corpses were recovered, whether they were killed during the Fulani herder’s conflict or whether they were exhumed elsewhere. All these are what we want to know.

“For now, there is no official statement other than the investigations we are doing and trying to deescalate the situation.

“We need to always see beyond our noses to manage the situation so that it will not touch on the security of the state and the entire nation.

“We are still looking for the criminal Fulanis, if we apprehend them, we are not going to spare them and that is the honest truth. We have zero-tolerance for criminality and anybody whoever is involved; we are not going to spare such a person or group of persons.

“We will never allow anybody to come to Delta and ferment trouble including Deltans themselves at the same time.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: