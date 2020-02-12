Delta Police parades 82 criminals

Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon – Asaba

Delta State Police Command paraded over 82 persons for various criminal offences across the state, including two members of a kidnap syndicate that specialised in the abduction of expatriates within the Niger Delta region.

Briefing newsmen in Asaba on the activities of the Command since he assumed office, the State Commissioner of Police, Mr Hafiz Inuwa, said the gang was responsible for the kidnapping of 18 expatriates in Escravos along Burutu-Bayelsa waterways in early December 2019.

He named the kidnap suspects to include Longlife Ebi Ernest and Seivemefa Rowland Karibo, a native of Kubie in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

According to him, 41 persons were arrested for armed robbery, eight for kidnapping, 16 for cultism, four for murder, eight for internet fraud and five for stealing.

Inuwa said 35 firearms, 266 live and expended cartridges, two stolen vehicles and 62 live ammunitions were recovered from the hoodlums by the police.

Saying the command also recovered bags of Indian hemp, cartons of codeine, assorted mobile phones, sim cards, POS machine, over N400,000.00 cash, tricycle among others, he said the suspects would be charged to court at the end of the investigation.

Lamenting that the command lost some of its committed officers in the line of duty during the period under review,

Inuwa said they were not however deterred by the loss.

He said they were rather strengthened by the loss, saying the “personnel of the command put in extra efforts to achieve the remarkable breakthrough.”

Speaking further, he commended residents of the state for assisting the police with information which aided them in tracking down some of the hoodlums.

