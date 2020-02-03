Breaking News
Translate

Delta monarch begs Okowa for staff of Office 11yrs after coronation

On 3:07 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa

By Akpokona Omafuaire, Warri

The Pere-Elect of Egrangbene Kingdom in Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State, HRM. Henry Ambakaderemo Okrikpa has appealed to the state’s Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to recognise and present him with a Staff of Office to end the eleven years pains after his coronation.

The Pere in a chat told Vanguard at Effurun in Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State that he was installed on 16 March 2009 and had since not been presented with insignia of office.

He lamented the absence of government presence in his kingdom, insisting that there are no cottage hospital, portable water, shore walls, solar lights, low-cost housing and school in the area.

According to him, “Presently, even the Headquarters (Egragbene) don’t have a Secondary school, no primary school. Let him remember the rural areas, especially my area.

“I know it is said that it is difficult to develop the riverine areas but there are certain little things, so far it is government presence, that we can recognize.

ALSO READ: Lassa fever: Delta State confirms one death, 8 cases

“Our votes are counting, why must we not enjoy these little things. Let him try and recognize us.

“That staff is like a baton you use on behalf of your people to enter into doors. If we are perpetually under people where we don’t belong, they will not look at you.”

The monarch whose kingdom is made up of 23 communities in a new year message to the governor said, “Okowa is a peace-loving man, he will hear us, It is enough for us to be autonomous. Our place is riverine, so these pirates are disturbing us.

“Politically, appointments are zero in my kingdom. It is only during the time of the current Deputy Governor, Deacon Otuaro, as commissioner for Ijaw ethnic nationality in DESOPADEC that we got something.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!