Perez Brisibe – Ughelli

The member representing Ughelli North, Ughelli South and Udu federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon Francis Waive, has asked the federal government to investigate and prosecute anyone including soldiers found culpable in the recent herdsmen attacks in Uwheru, Ughelli North local government area of Delta State.

The lawmaker, who spoke during a visit to the people of Agadama community, condemned the attack stressing that he and the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, are meeting with leaders at the national level to forestall a reoccurrence of the attacks.

He said: “We have to find out what happened to know the exact situation and endearing solutions that will ensure that this does not repeat itself because what has happened to the people of Agadama and Avwon is condemnable and it calls for unbiased investigations.

“I have come to specifically sympathize with families of my people that were killed and injured by these suspected herdsmen.

“As soon as I heard of the attack, the first thing I did was to contact community leaders, party leaders and government officials, the local government chairman, the commander, 222 battalion of the Nigeria Army, the Police Area Commander and all other higher authorities to monitor the situation and ensure that peace is restored as a matter of urgency.

“There should be proper investigations to unveil whoever that is behind this gruesome attack and be brought to book to face the wrath of the law. It’s very painful that our people have deserted their homes, so, I came to sympathize with our people of Uwheru and by the grace of God, this, would be the last incident of attack.

“I appeal for calm; I appeal for peace so that those who have left the community can come back. I have the assurances of the law enforcement agencies that they would not come here to harass anybody anymore.

“Our distinguish Senator, Obarisi Ovie Omo-Agege is also meeting with other leaders at the national level, as we are strategizing on what we can do to ensure that nobody touches you anymore and this thing does not happen again.”

vanguard

