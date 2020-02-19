Delta herdsmen killings: Our people can’t go to farms — Uwheru PG

Following the alleged killing os eight people in Uwheru communities by Fulani herdsmen in Delta, the President General of the community, Cassidy Akpadafe, on Wednesday told vanguard that their people cannot go to the farm for fear of being attacked.

Akpadafe who spoke to our correspondent on telephone lamented that if the situation was not quickly brought under control there is going to be hunger in the land.

Also read:

He said though there seems to be relative peace in the Communities, the Fulani herdsmen were still in the farms with there cattle.

He said, “The situation in Uwheru communities right now is that the Fulani herdsmen are still in the bush as I am talking to you. So I cannot tell you that there is peace right now.

“Even though the security men are here to maintain peace our people cannot go to their farms right now because their lives are not safe out there. And I am afraid if this situation continues for too long there will be hunger in the Communities.

“So I am calling on the State Government to act fast and bring the situation to normal so that our people don’t begin to die of hunger in their own land.”

Meanwhile, a Niger Delta Peace advocate and National Coordinator of Centre for Peace and Environmental Justice, (CEPEJ) Comrade Sheriff Mulade, has called on Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to be proactive in its efforts in protecting the lives and property of all Deltans.

Mulade who was reacting to the Fulani herdsmen killings condemned the killing urging the state government to be more proactive when it comes to security matters.

He said, “We want to appeal to the state government to be more proactive and nip the situation in the bud before it escalates.

“Delta is relatively peaceful today because of the effort of the state government and critical stakeholders, but the Governor should be on the driver’s seat to ensure that there is peace in the nook and cranny of the state.