Delta Govt plans to establish 20 computerised Vehicle Inspection Centres

The Delta Government says it is planning to establish 20 computerised Vehicle Inspection Centres to enhance safety of motorists and upgrade of Vehicle Inspection Officers (VIO)’s oral test to Computer Based test.

Mr Ezonebi Oyekemeagbegha, Director, Vehicle Inspection Department, made this known to the Newsmen on Friday in Asaba.

Oyekemeagbegha said that there was need to sensitise people that they need to pass through the Computerised Vehicle Inspection centres to certify the road worthiness of their vehicles.

“This is to encourage members to implement the upgrade of VIO Oral test to Computer Based Test to ensure the credibility and ownership of driving licence restoration to the state.

“It will assist in achieving orderly service delivery, harmonised development and revamping the economy.

“Even, we the enforcement officer are not doing our best, we should insist that you must get your driver’s licence through the regular procedures.

“It is not all about generating revenue for the country, but it is all about your safety, a life is more important than one billion naira,’’ he said.

Oyekemeagbegha said that it was part of the state government’s efforts to curb incessant road crashes on the highways.

“Accident don’t just happened, the man behind the steering contributes 60 per cent to crashes; then, the vehicle itself contributes too, when it is not road worthy.

“When the tyres are expired, the brakes are not working, and you insist on managing the vehicle, it can cause crash and may lead to deaths.

“Every component in a vehicle has its own purpose; the brakes and every other motor part has its purpose and has rules, those that designed it know the importance.

“Every vehicle is designed for safety, though there are environmental issues that may cause crash like bad weather. Human causes are speeding, reckless driving, not obeying traffic rules and regulations.

“Most motorists will say that they can drive, it’s not all about turning the steering, driving is far beyond that, driving is the ability to interpret road signs,” Oyekemeagbegha said.

