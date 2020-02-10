Delta gives cash relief assistance to 130 flood, fire victims

Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon – Asaba

As part of its efforts to alleviate the sufferings of the people, the Delta State Government has given cash relief assistance to over 130 flood and fire disaster victims in Igbodo and Ogwashi-Uku in Ika North-East and Aniocha South Local Government Areas respectively.

It would be recalled that part of the Igbodo community was submerged by flood in 2019, which led to the loss of property worth millions of naira. Part of the Ogwash-Uku market also guts fire on July 20, 2019, destroying goods worth thousands of naira.

Presenting the relief assistance to the victims in Asaba, the Commissioner, Bureau for Special Duties, Mr. Omamofe Pirah, said the gesture was to cushion the effects of the disaster and not compensation.

Pirah who was represented by his Special Assistant, Mr. Godwin Omadoye

highlighted some of the measures taken by the state government in averting a reoccurrence of floods and other natural disasters in the state.

He said: ‘’Furthermore, the government regularly embarks on clearance of filth and waste from our stormwater drains and lagoons. Only recently, the state government approved the construction of stormwater drainage in Warri and its environs.

“All these efforts of the government are geared towards reducing the impact of flooding being experienced globally.

“On behalf of Delta State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, I wish to express our profound gratitude to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for providing the necessary tools to ensure that we respond effectively to various forms of disasters despite limited resources’’.

Earlier, the Director of SEMA, Mr. Karo Ovemeso, restated the commitment of the state government to alleviate the sufferings of victims of natural disasters and share in their grief.

He told the beneficiaries to utilize the intervention packages received from the government.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Mr. Victor Okolie expressed gratitude to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for giving them reasons to smile again after what they lost.

vanguard

