DELTA APC Crisis: I never got a car gift from Ogboru- Mene

BY JIMITOTA ONOYUME

WARRI: ORGANISING Secretary , All Progressives Congress, APC, in Delta state, Mr Amorighoye Mene has dismissed allegations by some stakeholders of the party in a recent publication that he was given a car gift by the governorship candidate of the party in the last general elections, Chief Great Ogboru

Mene who spoke to the Vanguard said when he called most of the signatories in the publication, they apologized, saying he was not their target. He said some even confessed that they were not consulted before their names and signatures were used for the publication.

Continuing, he said he had told them to retract the allegations, insisting that he never got any car gift from any party leader.

“That is untrue, I read it, it is not true that any party leader bought any car for me as alleged in the papers . it is not also true that as state executive members we were involved in any form of misconduct, my self and the state secretary. I have called some of those who allegedly signed the publication and they said clearly that I was not the target of their anger and apologized. I don’t want to be dragged into crisis. I have told them to withdraw the statement. Some even said they did not know about the publication, that their names were just put there without their knowledge”, he said

Mene said the leadership crisis rocking the party in the state would soon be a thing of the past , stressing that the party would come out of it stronger .

