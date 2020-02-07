Delta APC Candidates demand sack of Secretary, Organising Secretary

Kindly Share This Story:

By Perez Brisibe

THE impasse trailing the Delta State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Friday continued with aspirants and candidates of the party in the 2019 general election demanding the sack of the party’s secretary, Chidi Okonji and organising sectary, Amorighoye Mene from the State Working Committee of the party.

The group under the aegis of Forum of APC 2019 Election Aspirants and Candidates in Delta State, also indicted the party’s governorship candidate, Chief Great Ogboru of fueling the crack in the party.

The forum in the statement signed by former House of Representative member representing Ethiope constituency, Hon Harlims Agoda and 19 others, demanded explanation from Chief Ogboru on why he should purchase cars for two State Executive members of the party and other cronies, from the election funds without recourse to the leadership and other stakeholders of the party in the State.

The statement reads: “We the forum of APC 2019 election aspirants and candidates, hereby demand explanation from the 2019 Gubernatorial candidate of our Party, Chief Great Ogboru on how the N4 billion released to the Delta State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC for the elections was spent.

READ ALSO: Ngige tasks NSITF management, Board on credibility

“We also demand further explanation from Chief Great Ogboru on why he should purchase cars for two State Executive members of the party and other cronies, from the election funds without recourse to the leadership and other stakeholders of the party in the State.

“We have been inundated with complaints on how Chief Great Ogboru unilaterally spent election monies released to him in the past including the one of the last election, which he contested under the umbrella of our great party the APC.

“We also demand among other things, explanation why Chief Great Ogboru used his position as a gubernatorial candidate of our party to substitute names of those who won primary elections in their constituencies with the names of his cronies thereby causing the party so much disaffection, acrimonious rancour and misfortune in those constituencies during the election.

“As a governorship candidate, he Ogboru should tell us how many votes he garnered for Mr. President during the elections

“How many votes was Ogboru able to garner for the senate and house of representatives candidates.

“How many votes as governorship candidate was he able to muster during the governorship election. What was the margin of victory between himself and the PDP candidate.”

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: