DELSU final year student drowns in River Ethiope

Perez Brisibe – Abraka

A final year student of the Department of Physiology in the Delta State University, DELSU, Abraka, Sunday drown at one of the private beaches linked to the popular River Ethiope in Ethiope East local government area of Delta State.

The student identified as Precious Omordia, had gone to the beach in the company of three of his friends, a male and two females for a leisure swim when the ugly incident occurred.

Eyewitnesses at the scene of the incident, told Vanguard that friends of the victim had fled the beach immediately they realized that the victim had drowned.

One of his neighbours who embarked on a search party for him following his disappearance on Sunday said they became worried following his disappearance.

The neighbour who spoke on condition of anonymity said: “He had left the hostel at about 1 p.m on Sunday and as at 3 p.m we became worried and decided to search for him where it was gathered that he had gone swimming with his friends. That was where we discovered his lifeless body.”

Contacted, the Public Relations Officer of the institution, Edward Agbure confirmed the incident adding that the victim until his death was a 400level student of the physiology department with matriculation number, CSD/16/17/240142.

